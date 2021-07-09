Samsung's awesome Galaxy Buds Plus are now just $99

It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a new pair of earbuds. These upcoming earbuds, called Galaxy Buds 2, will succeed the Galaxy Buds+ from last year and will be yet another addition to Samsung’s growing portfolio of truly wireless earbuds. We first learned about the existence of the Galaxy Buds 2 back in March via an APK teardown of the Galaxy Wearable app. The earbuds later appeared in an FCC listing, which confirmed the product name and gave us our first look at the design. Now, just weeks ahead of the official launch, the earbuds have leaked yet again.