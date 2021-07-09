Cancel
Samsung's awesome Galaxy Buds Plus are now just $99

By Hilda Scott
laptopmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung's Galaxy Buds Plus are among the best AirPods Pro alternatives around. And for a limited time, you can score a solid discount on these excellent true wireless earbuds. Best Buy currently has the Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds Plus on sale for $99. Usually, you'd expect to pay $150 for these earbuds, so you're saving $50. It's one of the best discounts we've seen for the Galaxy Buds Plus — Amazon offers the same price.

Electronicsgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is now available in a new Navy color

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G unveiled earlier this year in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown shades now comes in a new color - Navy. The Navy color variant is currently only available through Best Buy in a single memory configuration - 8GB RAM...
Electronicsimore.com

Apple advertises new Beats Studio Buds with Samsung Galaxy S21

Apple released its new Beats Studio Buds just a few weeks ago. In a seemingly un-Apple move, it is advertising them alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21. It touted the benefits of one-touch pairing on Android and the Beats app. Apple is advertising its new Beats Studio Buds alongside the Samsung...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s key specs confirmed via certification

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, once feared cancelled, has moved a step closer to becoming a commercially available product, having passed China’s TENAA certification. As spotted by MyFixGuide, this step confirms a few things about the Galaxy S21 FE that were, until now, speculation and rumour. The phone will sport a 120Hz 6.4-inch display, run Android 11 out of the box and ship with a 4370mAh battery, the listing states.
TechnologySamMobile

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is headed for Samsung’s backyard soon

South Korea may be Samsung’s home base, but the country surprisingly doesn’t get all new devices at the same time as other markets. The Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72, for example, have not yet made it to South Korea, nor has the company’s first-ever Fan Edition tablet. Well, at least part of that set to change soon: The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is headed to Samsung’s backyard in less than two weeks.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be happening soon, here’s when exactly

Samsung is getting busier each day as the day of the Unpacked event is also drawing nearer. We don’t know the exact date yet but rumor has it will be on August 11. We earlier noted an August 27 launch but it could be earlier now. The August 11 Unpacked event is likely to happen at 10AM EST. It’s going to be a major event especially since the South Korean tech giant will unveil two foldable smartphones. Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung will also introduce the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4.
Electronicsxda-developers

New Galaxy Buds 2 leak gives us a closer look at Samsung’s next wireless earbuds

It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a new pair of earbuds. These upcoming earbuds, called Galaxy Buds 2, will succeed the Galaxy Buds+ from last year and will be yet another addition to Samsung’s growing portfolio of truly wireless earbuds. We first learned about the existence of the Galaxy Buds 2 back in March via an APK teardown of the Galaxy Wearable app. The earbuds later appeared in an FCC listing, which confirmed the product name and gave us our first look at the design. Now, just weeks ahead of the official launch, the earbuds have leaked yet again.
Electronicstechacrobat.com

Samsung to roll out Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 on August 11 in Galaxy Unpacked event

As per a new report, Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 this year. The company is expected to unveil its impending foldable devices in this event. These devices include the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, the wearable device, including the new Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Buds 2 models, could come shortly afterward with the formerly reported date of August 3.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra cameras might not up the megapixel ante

A leaker claims the Galaxy S22 Ultra will stick with a 108MP sensor for its main camera. Samsung would instead focus on a third-generation camera with improved performance. Past rumors have hinted at a continuous-zoom periscope camera. Past rumors have hinted the Galaxy S22 Ultra might pack some worthy camera...
ElectronicsHot Hardware

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Flaunt Sleek Design And Colors In Leaked Renders

The Galaxy Buds+ have been on the market for almost a year and a half now, and it looks like they are about to get a successor. Namely, it appears Samsung is nearing the launch of its Galaxy Buds 2, based on a set of leaked press renders in the form of a few animated GIFs. The renders highlight a sleek new design and at least three color options that will be available to consumers.
ElectronicsPhandroid

Latest leak confirms the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will have ANC after all

Back in the day, only specific headphones would offer active noise cancelling technology, otherwise for the most part, headphones would only offer noise isolation or passive noise cancellation. These days, the feature is becoming very common, especially amongst earbuds, so you can imagine it was a bit of a surprise to learn that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 might not come with the feature.
Businessnewsbrig.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked line-up seemingly revealed in extensive leak

The latest in a series of leaks ahead of Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event is the most comprehensive yet. We already had a firm grasp on what to expect — folding phones, a couple of Wear OS smartwatches and new earbuds were outed — but now we can see more of the new products including new color variants. Prominent leaker Evan Blass has tweeted a bunch of GIFs of the purported Samsung devices set to make their debut at the virtual event, expected to take place August 11th.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are still heavily discounted on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Galaxy Buds+ might not be the pinnacle of Samsung's audio gadgetry, but what makes them appealing is that they're quite cheap for what they promise to offer. Just looking at specs, the Galaxy Buds+ are clearly superior to the previous model in terms of battery life, charging time, and audio quality.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 suffer their second leak in two days

Last month Apple couldn’t keep its new Beats Studio Buds a secret – and now, Samsung is having the same problem with the next Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Over the weekend, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2’s price leaked – pointing to a EUR 180 and EUR 200 price range (around $225 / £160 / AU$300) – and now-prominent leaker Evan Blass has posted three 360-degree GIFs of the buds on Twitter. (Update: The tweets have since been taken down removing the GIFs.)
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: S Pen support and features confirmed

The FCC has, perhaps inadvertently, revealed the S Pen with which the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be compatible. The stylus is one that Samsung has already announced, but it has not started selling yet. Android Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone. Samsung is not expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold...

