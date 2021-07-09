Samsung's awesome Galaxy Buds Plus are now just $99
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus are among the best AirPods Pro alternatives around. And for a limited time, you can score a solid discount on these excellent true wireless earbuds. Best Buy currently has the Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds Plus on sale for $99. Usually, you'd expect to pay $150 for these earbuds, so you're saving $50. It's one of the best discounts we've seen for the Galaxy Buds Plus — Amazon offers the same price.www.laptopmag.com
