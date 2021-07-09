Cancel
Concord Township, OH

Zoning approval paves way for new single-family homes community in Concord Township

By Chad Felton
News-Herald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew homes will soon be a reality in Concord after the township’s trustees unanimously approved a change in R-1 zoning to R-2, Residential Conservation Development zoning. The trustees’ action paves the way for Painesville Township-based 20th Century Construction to develop The Villas at Canterwood Farms — touted as an upscale, low maintenance, active adult community for empty-nesters looking to “right size” on properties located on Hoose and Morley roads.

