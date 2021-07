Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has passed away at the age of 58. As of yet there has been no cause of death given. The guitarist had been estranged from his Cinderella bandmates for reasons, he admits, were of his own doing. LaBar openly talked, a few years back, about his battle with drugs and alcohol and how it has kept the band from performing shows, and how it has kept he and lead singer Tom Keifer from talking. Jeff’s son Sebastian posted the news of his father’s passing on his social media stating,