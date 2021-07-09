Cancel
What Happens in the Brain When Tourette's Tics Are Suppressed?

technologynetworks.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTourette syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder, causes motor and phonic "tics" or uncontrollable repeated behaviors and vocalizations. People affected by Tourette syndrome can often suppress these tics for some time before the urges become overwhelming, and researchers have long wondered at the neural underpinnings of the suppression effort. Now, in a...

www.technologynetworks.com

