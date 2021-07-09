Cancel
Texas State

365 Days of Texas True Crime: Jailed Serial Killers

By Tawny The Rock Chick
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A list of known and little known serial killers in Texas prisons right now. This guy is at the top of the list because I live next door to where he lived when he committed the murders. Yes, right here in Midland. If you haven't read that story you definitely should! So here's a link so you can - Serial killer next door story.

Texas State
KBAT 99.9

365 Days of Texas True Crime: Birthday Execution

In 2011 John Hummel, 45, was sentenced to death for the murders of his pregnant wife, his 5 year-old daughter and his father in-law. He killed them by sneaking back into the home they shared together after lying about going to work and beating them with a bat and stabbing them with a knife as they lay in their beds. He then set their home on fire in an effort to hide the evidence of what he had done. He was cheating on his wife at the time and he thought this was the only way to start his new life. In the aftermath of the fire Hummel was interviewed and told the police that he wasn’t home at the time, he said he was at a store and was even seen on surveillance video on the night in question. Hummel made an attempt to flee the country but was apprehended by police at the California-Mexico border. This time when he was interviewed he confessed to stabbing and beating his wife and then beating his little girl and father in-law.
Houston, TX
KBAT 99.9

The “Ice Box” Murders

On this day in 1965 police were dispatched to do what we would call a well check at a home in Houston at 1815 Driscoll. An elderly couple hadn't been heard from in a few days so the call seemed routine. When they officers arrived they're knocks went unanswered so they forced their way in. After doing so and taking a quick look around there didn't seem to be anything amiss. One officer noticed some uneaten food left out and decided to take a look in the fridge. The couple must have been the kind of folks that bought meat in bulk but other than that there didn't seem to be anything off about the contents of the fridge.

