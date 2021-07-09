365 Days of Texas True Crime: Jailed Serial Killers

In 2011 John Hummel, 45, was sentenced to death for the murders of his pregnant wife, his 5 year-old daughter and his father in-law. He killed them by sneaking back into the home they shared together after lying about going to work and beating them with a bat and stabbing them with a knife as they lay in their beds. He then set their home on fire in an effort to hide the evidence of what he had done. He was cheating on his wife at the time and he thought this was the only way to start his new life. In the aftermath of the fire Hummel was interviewed and told the police that he wasn’t home at the time, he said he was at a store and was even seen on surveillance video on the night in question. Hummel made an attempt to flee the country but was apprehended by police at the California-Mexico border. This time when he was interviewed he confessed to stabbing and beating his wife and then beating his little girl and father in-law.