Slightly Left of Center: Southern hospitality just what doctor ordered

I was fortunate to spend my vacation last week less than an hour shy of Nashville, Tennessee visiting my father and sister. I love everything about the area — the weather, the food, the honkytonks, and the rich history of the city of Nashville. These things all created a memorable trip — the weather was 80s and 90s (perfection in my book), the food was delectable (fried fish and homemade peach pie from peaches we picked at a nearby orchard), and dancing through three band changes at a honkytonk on Broadway (proving that while I’m no spring chicken, I can still hang tough with the younger crowd and dance and sing all night long)!