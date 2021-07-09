Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneonta, NY

Slightly Left of Center: Southern hospitality just what doctor ordered

By Michelle Osterhoudt
Daily Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was fortunate to spend my vacation last week less than an hour shy of Nashville, Tennessee visiting my father and sister. I love everything about the area — the weather, the food, the honkytonks, and the rich history of the city of Nashville. These things all created a memorable trip — the weather was 80s and 90s (perfection in my book), the food was delectable (fried fish and homemade peach pie from peaches we picked at a nearby orchard), and dancing through three band changes at a honkytonk on Broadway (proving that while I’m no spring chicken, I can still hang tough with the younger crowd and dance and sing all night long)!

www.thedailystar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oneonta, NY
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Maine State
City
Oneonta, NY
City
Maine, NY
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Hospitality#Southerners#Dance#New Yorkers#The Fourth Ward#Suny Oswego Sdp Associate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy