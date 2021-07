The Lebanon High School football team will earn a much-deserved break with the MSHSAA dead week approaching from July 3-11 but will get right back into things after the week off. In June, the team lifted in the mornings two or three times a week, played in 7-on-7 games on a couple of Mondays, and traveled to Northwest Missouri State for a weekend team camp. “We had two 7-on-7’s and I was very pleased with our performance,” head coach Will Christian said. Lebanon competed against Buffalo, Eldorado Springs, Miller, Skyline, and Bolivar during the two events. Most teams who show up to 7-on-7 are a pass-first offense, but Lebanon being a run-first team, was still able to work on some play-action offense and got some quality reps for their defense. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.