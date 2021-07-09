Board moves forward with warehouse project, construction trades house

OTTUMWA — The proposal to build a new warehouse for the Ottumwa Community School District is moving forward.

During Monday’s meeting, the board will be asked to approve the proposal for architectural services with Legal Architects for the Maintenance Facility Project for $75,000.

There also appears to be movement with the construction trades house as the agenda includes a recommendation to approve the sale of the program’s house at 1230 S. Sheridan Ave. Additionally, the board will hear a facility home construction update.

Members will also vote on continuing several partnerships as part of the consent agenda. Those include a shared social worker agreement with Great Prairie AEA, the counseling agreement with Southern Iowa Mental Health Center, Indian Hills Community College Preschool, and the preschool partnership with Seton Catholic School. The consent agenda also includes the IHCC educational service contract and a recommendation to approve quotes on the construction trades home from Hindman EVAC and Advance Electrical.

The board will also take action of a food service presentation and recommendation, though details of the recommendation were not included in the agenda Friday afternoon. They will also vote on moving $15,575 from the general fund to the student activity fund for protective and safety equipment, which the agenda states is allowed under state code. They will also look at the Iowa Association of School Board’s 2022 legislative priorities, approve Level I investigators for 2021-22, and vote on the first readings of several board policies.

At the end of the meeting, the superintendent report will include a roundup of upcoming district activities, including the extension of summer school at Ottumwa High School, summer food distribution, the Colt Cadets performance July 18, the next school board meeting, and back to school festival in August and teacher quality days from Aug. 10-11.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the media center at Evans Middle School.