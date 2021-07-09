Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottumwa, IA

Board moves forward with warehouse project, construction trades house

By TRACY GOLDIZEN Courier features editor
Posted by 
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 7 days ago

OTTUMWA — The proposal to build a new warehouse for the Ottumwa Community School District is moving forward.

During Monday’s meeting, the board will be asked to approve the proposal for architectural services with Legal Architects for the Maintenance Facility Project for $75,000.

There also appears to be movement with the construction trades house as the agenda includes a recommendation to approve the sale of the program’s house at 1230 S. Sheridan Ave. Additionally, the board will hear a facility home construction update.

Members will also vote on continuing several partnerships as part of the consent agenda. Those include a shared social worker agreement with Great Prairie AEA, the counseling agreement with Southern Iowa Mental Health Center, Indian Hills Community College Preschool, and the preschool partnership with Seton Catholic School. The consent agenda also includes the IHCC educational service contract and a recommendation to approve quotes on the construction trades home from Hindman EVAC and Advance Electrical.

The board will also take action of a food service presentation and recommendation, though details of the recommendation were not included in the agenda Friday afternoon. They will also vote on moving $15,575 from the general fund to the student activity fund for protective and safety equipment, which the agenda states is allowed under state code. They will also look at the Iowa Association of School Board’s 2022 legislative priorities, approve Level I investigators for 2021-22, and vote on the first readings of several board policies.

At the end of the meeting, the superintendent report will include a roundup of upcoming district activities, including the extension of summer school at Ottumwa High School, summer food distribution, the Colt Cadets performance July 18, the next school board meeting, and back to school festival in August and teacher quality days from Aug. 10-11.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the media center at Evans Middle School.

Comments / 0

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa, IA
977
Followers
116
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Ottumwa Courier

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottumwa, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Ottumwa, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Ottumwa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Construction#Legal Architects#Great Prairie Aea#Seton Catholic School#Ihcc#Hindman#Advance Electrical#Ottumwa High School#Colt Cadets#Evans Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy