Sox start second half of title chase: 'We're not the hunted' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox are on the hunt. Who knows if it will be a true second-half mantra, plastered on T-shirts and wedged into fans' Twitter bios. But the White Sox, despite their first-place standing in the American League Central and despite their status as a true championship contender, are looking to be aggressive now that the All-Star break is history and there's just two and a half months remaining in the regular season.