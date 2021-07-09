Lance Holtzclaw commits to Washington Huskies

Ezring: After recently producing a pass rusher taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington football program features another high-level defensive end available in 2022. Zion Tupuola-Fetui broke out in 2020, recording seven sacks and three forced fumbles in just four games. The scheme-versatile defender has a thick-but-athletic build and boasts a promising athletic profile. The Huskies’ standout exhibits impressive burst and lateral movement skills. He uses his change of direction while engaged to take advantage of a blocker’s momentum and has the short-area quickness to threaten the inside track. What’s more, Tupuola-Fetui’s skillset makes him an intriguing power rusher. When he leads with his hands, ZTF displays excellent strength and an advanced understanding of leverage and length to bench press or bull rush offensive linemen. He also has the strength to corner through half-man. Additionally, Tupuola-Fetui attacks with a pass-rush plan and intelligent hand usage. The pass-rush specialist employs the forklift technique to keep contact off of his frame and a spin move to avoid working too far upfield. The Washington product is adept at capitalizing on a lineman’s mistakes and especially dominates against poor weight distribution. In run defense, Tupuola-Fetui exhibits the length and anchor to stack and fill. He can make tackles through engagement and typically plays the ball carrier’s outside leg. Subscribe for full article.