Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Lance Holtzclaw commits to Washington Huskies

By Blair Angulo
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a whirlwind month of June which included five official visit stops, Lance Holtzclaw has shut down his recruitment. The three-star edge rusher from Mesa (Ariz.) Desert Ridge announced his commitment to Washington on Friday, a couple weeks after his official visit to campus to cap off a busy recruiting window.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Huskies#American Football#Oregon State#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

J.T. Tuimoloau commits to Ohio State over Oregon, USC, Washington

COLUMBUS — Five-star 2021 defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau has made his college decision. The No. 1-ranked prospect in the country according to 247Sports.com, Tuimoloau announced on CBSSports.com that he’s committed to Ohio State. It’s a decision that’s been months in the making. The Buckeyes had been the reported leader in...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Defensive End, Washington Huskies

Ezring: After recently producing a pass rusher taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington football program features another high-level defensive end available in 2022. Zion Tupuola-Fetui broke out in 2020, recording seven sacks and three forced fumbles in just four games. The scheme-versatile defender has a thick-but-athletic build and boasts a promising athletic profile. The Huskies’ standout exhibits impressive burst and lateral movement skills. He uses his change of direction while engaged to take advantage of a blocker’s momentum and has the short-area quickness to threaten the inside track. What’s more, Tupuola-Fetui’s skillset makes him an intriguing power rusher. When he leads with his hands, ZTF displays excellent strength and an advanced understanding of leverage and length to bench press or bull rush offensive linemen. He also has the strength to corner through half-man. Additionally, Tupuola-Fetui attacks with a pass-rush plan and intelligent hand usage. The pass-rush specialist employs the forklift technique to keep contact off of his frame and a spin move to avoid working too far upfield. The Washington product is adept at capitalizing on a lineman’s mistakes and especially dominates against poor weight distribution. In run defense, Tupuola-Fetui exhibits the length and anchor to stack and fill. He can make tackles through engagement and typically plays the ball carrier’s outside leg. Subscribe for full article.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Northwoods League: Huskies celebrate Fourth with win

The Duluth Huskies began their home series against the Rochester Honkers on the Fourth of July and improved their overall record to 12-21 with a 4-2 win. Pitcher Will McEntire (2-0) got the holiday nod and improved over his last start in which he lasted 3.1 innings and allowed three runs over eight hits against Bismarck. In the matinee showdown, the righty from Arkansas delivered a fantastic line (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER and 5 K).
College Sports247Sports

Husky Kickoff Countdown - 62 Days

We're now less than 70 days away from the start of the 2021 Football season! Washington will host Montana on September 4th, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. We'll also include the current UW players wearing the number, when available.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Huskies Miss Out on Tuimoloau

After literally years of speculation the Huskies finally received the bad news that Eastside Catholic DL J.T Tuimoloau has committed to Ohio State live on CBS Sports. The 5-star is viewed by many as the #1 player in the class of 2021 and marks the 2nd 5-star player from Western Washington in the class to select Ohio State.
NFLthespun.com

NFL Scouts Are Reportedly “Buzzing” About 1 College Football QB

On Thursday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting NFL scouts are “buzzing” about one college football quarterback. Before the assumptions start rolling in, no, it’s not Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler or North Carolina’s Sam Howell. No, this quarterback has flown under the radar ever since he decided to leave Notre Dame. Phil...
Aroostook County, MEthecounty.me

Huskies seek individuals for fall football

CARIBOU, Maine — The Aroostook Huskies football team will hold signups and fittings for uniforms for the fall season. On Monday July 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Northern Maine Community College in the Edmunds Conference Room for students going into high school grades 9-12 in the fall. On Wednesday, July...
Riverside, IAkciiradio.com

Huskies Shutout Savages, Wildcats in Area Baseball Bouts

A couple non-conference area baseball matchups took place in Riverside on Tuesday with the home Huskies closing out the regular season with a pair of victories. Highland was clipped by Keota 3-2 on Monday, but turned around to beat Sigourney 5-0 and Columbus Community 21-0 yesterday. In the Sigourney game, Chase Schultz was the story on the bump tossing 5 2/3 frames giving up no runs on three hits and striking out 11. Peyton Yeggy hurled the final four outs to preserve the shutout. The offense had 10 hits led by Brenton Bonebrake and Connor Grinstead with two a piece. Logan Bonebrake brought in a pair of runs. Sigourney had four singles and Cade Streigle tossed 3 2/3 innings giving up two runs on five hits and striking out five. The Savages beat Winfield-Mt. Union earlier in the week by a 16-4 final.
Duluth, MNcbs3duluth.com

Duluth Huskies celebrate the 4th with a win

Duluth, MN--The Duluth Huskies and the Rochester Honkers sure brought the heat Sunday afternoon for a fourth of July ballgame. It was a hot and breezy day, but no better way to kick start the fourth with some good competition out at Wade Stadium. Huskies hunt for a win after...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington Huskies

Bogan: Played most of his reps this past season at the nickel for the Washington Huskies in 2020. A smooth athlete with easy movement skills, never looks panicked by the speed or quickness of the receiver lined up across from him. Excellent short area quickness to match the receiver at the top of their breaks and when driving downhill out of his breaks from a backpedal. Has a knack for staying connected or getting himself into position to connect from off coverage consistently. Fluid hips to turn and run with ease, showing very good acceleration to stay connected when needing to transition. Physical in coverage, likes to beat guys up without being grabby throughout the route. Good eye discipline in zone coverage as an underneath defender, does not allow himself to get out leveraged by route concepts. A willing tackler who displays solid tackling skills in space. Subscribe for full article.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Highlights of UNC Five-Star Commit Jalen Washington

North Carolina's 2022 recruiting class is starting to take shape. On Friday, the Tar Heels received a massive commitment from five-star center Jalen Washington. He joins four-star point guard Seth Trimble and three-star center Will Shaver to give UNC an early lead as the nation's No. 1 recruiting class. Washington...
College Sports247Sports

Lane Kiffin moves up 13 spots in Sporting News annual rankings of college football coaches

Sporting News has released its annual list of top college football coaches, ranking them from 1-130. According to the outlet, it had a six-person panel vote on the top 25 coaches, and progressed all way down to No. 130. The Big Ten led the way with seven coaches ranked in the Sporting News Top 25. The SEC followed with six, and the Big 12 and Pac-12 had four apiece. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin pulled in just outside the top 25 on the list at No. 26. Kiffin moved up 13 spots from No. 39 where he was ranked last year by Sporting News.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson duos at WR, CB ranked in top-10 by national outlet

Clemson has quite the arrangement of talent going into the 2021 season. Boiled down to the top pair of players at a position, the Tigers grade well according to Pro Football Focus at wide receiver and cornerback. PFF's Anthony Treash says Justyn Ross and Joe Ngata, who are both looking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy