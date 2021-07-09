Is crumpling a pro-police sign in front of officer a hate crime? This Utah county says yes

A woman was booked into the Garfield County Jail and was charged Friday with a hate crime accusing her of crumpling a pro-police "Back the Blue" sign while "smirking" in front of a sheriff's deputy after her friend was cited for speeding. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) PANGUITCH — A 19-year-old woman was charged Friday with a hate crime accusing her of stomping on a pro-police sign and throwing it in the trash — all in front of an officer who had just given her friend a speeding ticket.