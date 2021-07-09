Cancel
Cape Cod hit with strong winds, flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
HYANNIS, Mass. — Tropical Storm Elsa hit the Cape with high winds and rain Friday.

Many vacations were impacted and the high speed ferry is still shut down.

Shortly after the winds ramped up here the entire area of Hyannis near the ferry lost power forcing businesses to close.

The high speed ferry was able to get a couple of runs off this morning but then the cancelations started.

A couple up from Philadelphia was trying to honeymoon on Nantucket.

“We were supposed to catch the 12:45 p.m. ferry that is not looking too good and we are hoping to catch the 4:15 p.m. but keeping fingers crossed,” the groom said.

Hy-Line Cruises Co-Owner Philip Scudder told Boston 25 News they were able to get a couple of runs off in the morning before Elsa moved in.

“It’s not a matter of whether the boat can make it, it’s a matter of whether you want to put the people through the difficulties and injury, potential injury situation,” Scudder said.

Dan Sifer and his vacation crew are hoping to bang out their island plans one day later.

“We had to switch our plans a little and go to Nantucket tomorrow because all of this weather,” Sifer said.

