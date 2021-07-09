Cancel
Toyota Will No Longer Donate to Republicans Who Contested 2020 Election Following Controversy

By Maria Pasquini
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a backlash on social media, Toyota announced on Thursday that they will no longer be making donations to members of Congress who contested the 2020 election results. The announcement was made one week after Axios reported that Toyota contributed $55,000 to Republican objectors, leading all major companies in donations — and shortly after The Lincoln Project released an online ad calling on people to take action.

people.com

