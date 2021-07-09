Have brighter, whiter teeth with Power Swabs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dealing with dry, itchy skin is never fun, but it can be particularly frustrating when even the richest body cream can’t help. This usually means your skin needs some serious exfoliation, and body scrub is up to the task. It removes the top layer of dead cells to reveal fresh, smooth skin underneath that can absorb moisture more easily. A good scrub doesn’t just exfoliate — it can also hydrate the skin and even treat acne, depending on the formula you choose.