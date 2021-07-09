Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Have brighter, whiter teeth with Power Swabs

By Heather Healy
WPMI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Power Swabs system was first introduced in 2008 with a breakthrough, patented teeth whitening technology developed by celebrated dentist Dr. Martin Giniger. Dr. Giniger’s Power Swabs home teeth whitening product is proven to whiten teeth as well as white strips, but with far less sensitivity and greater ease of use. To accomplish this, Power Swabs whitening products use a patented combination of clinically-researched ingredients to reach between enamel and break the molecular bonds between positively charged stained molecules and the negatively charged surfaces they are bound to for a platinum white clean. An added bonus to the gentle formula is that it works on cosmetic dentistry as well as natural teeth.

mynbc15.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleWTKR

Get a whiter, brighter smile this 4th of July on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Yellow, stained teeth can make you older and even unhealthy. Luckily, lifestyle expert Melinda McKinsey has a product that she says will whiten your teeth in just five minutes and have you looking great. Presented by. Power Swabs. 1 (800) 658-3390.
Colorado StateKDVR.com

Power Swabs

We all want a brilliant smile, and the latest technology can help make a big difference in a short amount of time. See how PowerSwabs can whiten your teeth in just five minutes. Colorado’s Best viewers can get Special and buy Power Swabs at 40% off, with free shipping. Order yours by going to PowerSwabs.com or give them a call at 1-800-665-6716. Call now and get a free on the go Quick Stick with your order.
Fox17

Brighten your smile in just 5 minutes with Power Swabs

A brighter smile can really change your billboard to the world. Are you sick and tired of yellow teeth from coffee, tea, red wine, or smoking? Say goodbye to yellow teeth stains, and hello to a whiter, brighter smile thanks to the teeth-cleaning technology of Power Swabs. Lifestyle expert Stephanie...
HealthEyewitness News

Get a Brighter Smile

Annette Figueroa is telling us how Power Swabs can help get you a brighter smile! To learn more visit powerswabs.com.
929nin.com

Want Clear, Glowing Skin? Try These 5 Plant-Based Skincare Ingredients

When it comes to achieving clear, glowing skin, you may find yourself constantly reaching for your wallet to purchase any of the thousands of chemical products on the market that promise a clear, youthful complexion. These products are expensive, and may not be worth the purchase. Luckily, some natural ingredients may just do the trick.
Skin CareBrit + Co

16 After Sun Products That Will Save Your Skin

Spending a little too much time in the sun? On a beautiful summer day, it's easy to lose track of time when you're out and about or relaxing on the beach. While sunscreen should be a non-negotiable to protect yourself from harmful rays, there are a few other products you can add to your routine to help recover from a painful burn (it happens!) and prevent further long-term sun damage.
Skin CareWIVB

The best body scrub

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dealing with dry, itchy skin is never fun, but it can be particularly frustrating when even the richest body cream can’t help. This usually means your skin needs some serious exfoliation, and body scrub is up to the task. It removes the top layer of dead cells to reveal fresh, smooth skin underneath that can absorb moisture more easily. A good scrub doesn’t just exfoliate — it can also hydrate the skin and even treat acne, depending on the formula you choose.
Shoppingwhattoexpect.com

Best Baby Teething Toys

Just so you know, What to Expect may earn commissions from shopping links. Why trust our product recommendations?. See registry advice and a custom baby gear checklist. Teething is an exciting milestone for your baby, but it can also be a difficult and painful one. While it’s thrilling that your little one is developing her own beautiful set of pearly whites, many babies also experience pain and fussiness when they start teething.
Skin Caregonomad.com

Beauty Products for Travelers

These new products will make your beauty routine easier and keep you hydrated all summer. Finally, a lash enhancer without hormones, carcinogens, or dangerous side effects! This vegan lash Volumizing Serum is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with plant actives clinically shown to deliver visibly thicker, fuller, and more luxurious lashes. Fast, safe, and effective, you’ll love your new look.
Petsiheartcats.com

Paw Prints on My Heart- White Gold Plated Sterling Silver Ring

Wrap your finger in adorable kitty paw prints and climb the heights of feline-inspired fashion with the Paws Prints on My Heart White Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Ring. This gorgeous shiny polished ring will tell everyone you meet how much you love your cat!. Additional Information. Material & Dimensions. Size &...
Beauty & Fashiontheeverygirl.com

40+ Must-Have Home Essentials From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

In case you somehow haven’t heard yet, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is upon us. Everyone knows the annual Nordstrom sale is a great time to snag fall fashion, but an oft-neglected category is their home department! Snag a big ticket item, like a rug or a deliciously decadent throw, or go for an essential decor piece like a fragrant candle or the coziest set of pajamas. Happy shopping!
Apparelcountryliving.com

8 Best Jewelry Cleaners to Make Your Accessories Sparkle

When your jewelry starts getting a little cloudy, it can make your whole ensemble look more dull than dazzling. Also, that murk indicates loads of germs on your items, and who wants that? Buying a good jewelry cleaner is the perfect convenient and cost-efficient alternative to make sure your accessories stay looking shiny and new. Different stones require different treatments, so for your convenience, we’ve rounded up a few of the best cleaning solutions for everything laying around your jewelry box.
Healthbainbridgereview.com

Best CBD Pain Creams 2021 – Top CBD Pain Relief Balms Salves

Millions of people are today affected by chronic pain, with many of these looking towards CBD products, e.g., balms and salves, for relief. CBD creams instill cannabidiol and a host of other natural ingredients into the body when applied to the skin. They help to provide pain relief while easing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy