The grizzly bear believed to be the one that pulled a woman from her tent and killed her earlier this week was fatally shot, wildlife officials in Montana announced on Friday. Federal wildlife workers set up traps near a chicken coop located nearly 2 miles away from where the woman was killed. The crew used night vision goggles to see during the hunt and shot the bear shortly after midnight, a spokesman for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks told the Washington Examiner.