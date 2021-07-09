Red River Valley Fair begins 10-day schedule, runs through July 18
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – The “10 Best Days of Summer” has kicked off. The Red River Valley Fair began it’s 10-day run Friday. It ends next Sunday, July 18. Besides the usual attractions such as rides, exhibits, livestock, food and the midway, General Manager Cody Cashman says he expects a new attraction, “Goat Mountain”, to be especially popular with all ages. Goats are able to roam and climb the man-made mountain.kfgo.com
Comments / 0