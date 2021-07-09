River Arts features Salt Bay Art Supply’s ‘Black & White Show’

A summer “Black & White Show” will run from Thursday, July 15, through Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the River Room at River Arts Gallery in Damariscotta. Salt Bay Art Supply’s owner, Carol Jaeger, has collected work in black and white from artists in the region for this special exhibit. Artists submitted pieces in media ranging from oils to ceramics, photography to watercolors, acrylics to sculpture and collage. The limiting criteria was that the pieces must be in black and white. Subject matter ranges from abstract to impressionist to realism with stops in between. All work is for sale.