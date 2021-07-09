Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scarborough, ME

COVID-19 test manufacturer laying off hundreds

By Newsroom
foxbangor.com
 7 days ago

SCARBOROUGH (AP) — A company that makes COVID-19 testing kits is laying off as many as 400 workers at two locations in Maine. The mayor of Westbrook said Abbott Laboratories is cutting about 300 jobs in the city. Another 100 workers are being laid off in Scarborough. The Illinois-based company...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
Scarborough, ME
Health
Scarborough, ME
Business
Local
Maine Coronavirus
Local
Maine Business
Scarborough, ME
Coronavirus
State
Illinois State
City
Westbrook, ME
State
Maine State
City
Scarborough, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Abbott Laboratories#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Business
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthledgertranscript.com

Business Quarterly: Manufacturing companies begin to soften COVID-19 protocols

Local manufacturers, some of them among the largest employers in the area, said many of their COVID-19 protocols have been lifted and their companies are normalizing. New Hampshire’s vaccination numbers continue to rise, though the initial surge of vaccination has slowed considerably in the past weeks. Currently, New Hampshire has distributed a total of 1.66 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, with 778,000 people fully vaccinated, or 57.2 percent of the population. Recorded cases of COVID-19 are also trending downward in the state.
BusinessBenzinga

Abbott Lays Off Around 400 Employees As COVID-19 Test Demand Evaporates

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has begun laying off hundreds of workers at its diagnostic plants a month after it slashed its earnings forecasts for the remainder of 2021 amid diminishing demand for COVID tests as vaccination picks up. According to a report from the ABC television station WMTW in Portland,...
Maine StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maine With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 8. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Pittsfield, MEobserver-me.com

COVID testing swab manufacturer furloughs Pittsfield workers as demand falls

The Maine company that’s one of the world’s two major producers of COVID-19 testing swabs is extending a furlough of 180 employees as demand for the swabs has slipped. Puritan Medical Products furloughed the employees at its North Main Street plant in Pittsfield last month, and it will last for three more weeks as the company finalizes new orders from the federal government, Puritan spokesperson Virginia Templet said.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Amazon extends COVID-19 testing to customers

Consumers can order virtually anything on Amazon.com – and that now includes at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Building on the success of its proprietary in-house COVID-19 testing program, Amazon has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit DTC.
Brown County, MNknuj.net

Testing, vaccination keys in COVID-19 battle

With efforts made in Brown County and around the state, the number of COVID-19 cases have decreased drastically. The vaccines have proven to be effective; however, there are still many people who have not been vaccinated. These people are still at risk to contract COVID-19 and to spread to others who are vulnerable, making it important to continue to test for the virus. The Minnesota Department of Health recently updated testing guidance to include: People who are not fully vaccinated should get tested if they are in contact with someone who has COVID-19. People who are not fully vaccinated should also get tested every two weeks if they have frequent contact with people outside their household, or if they participate in activities where social distancing may not be possible. There are many different options for testing in Brown County, including Sleepy Eye Medical Center and New Ulm Medical Center, as well as Walgreens and Hy-Vee Pharmacy. Anyone can also order a no-cost test to be completed at home at https://learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota/.
Maine StateWGME

New tests show delta COVID variant may be more widespread in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The world's fastest spreading version of COVID-19, the delta variant, is now spreading in Maine. Health experts warn it's more contagious, and potentially more harmful, and it may be more widespread than previously known and especially worrisome for people who aren't vaccinated. At Maine Medical Center, they're...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Report 2021-2026: RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostics Test, ELISA Test And Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological), By Use (Multiple Test v/s Single Test), By Full Test Time, By Technology, By Specimen Type, By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Maine Statemainepublic.org

Maine Reports 40 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths On Wednesday

Maine is reporting another 40 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state CDC is also reporting 5 new deaths from the disease. Twenty-eight people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning. Eighteen were in critical care and six were on ventilators. The Maine CDC is reporting on its...
Albany, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Health district relocates COVID-19 testing site

Jul. 3—ALBANY — Southwest Health District 8-2 has announced the relocation of a COVID-19 testing site operated by MAKO Medical on behalf of public health. The new location is the Dougherty County Health Department on South Slappey Boulevard in Albany. Testing is available in Albany on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Testing is no longer available at the Albany Exchange Club Fairgrounds site.
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Local COVID-19 testing sites

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: Regular testing hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Testing is available at both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2211 Charlotte. In order to be tested for COVID-19, you must first call 816-404-CARE (2273) to get an appointment. The appointment will allow you to arrive during a specific period of time. The call center (816-404-CARE) opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. each weekday. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge.
Posted by
Thomas Smith

Are Covid-19 Mask Mandates and Lockdowns Coming Back to the Bay Area?

Just when you thought it was safe to go out without a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic in the San Francisco Bay Area, something major changed in the state’s pattern of Covid-19 infections. That something is the Delta Variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus which currently accounts for an increasing proportion of cases in the United States.

Comments / 1

Community Policy