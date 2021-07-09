Watch This Awesome Video Break Down How Carburetors Work
Have you ever wished that you understood how carburetors work better than you do? Destin, the engineer behind the Smarter Every Day YouTube channel, created a slow-motion video that will, quite possibly, (suck, squeeze, bang) blow your mind. Instead of sticking with the everyday carb that you might find in your lawnmower or an older motorcycle, he went the extra step and made his own. Oh, and it’s completely clear, so by shooting it with that slow-mo camera, you can see e v e r y t h i n g.www.rideapart.com
