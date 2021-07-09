Cancel
Back of the net! Prince Charles backs England for Euros win

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prince of Wales has shown off his own nifty footwork, as he backed England to win the Euro 2020 final. Prince Charles stepped up to hit the back of the net, as England continue preparations to face Italy on Sunday. He took his shot as he met members of...

