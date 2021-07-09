Donald Dennis DeBlieck, age 66, passed away June 29, 2021 in his home in Cannon Falls, MN. Donald was born in Tracy, MN on September 18, 1954 to Julius & Grace DeBlieck. Don went to Tracy Public Schools until 1969 until his parents moved to Boise, ID. He attended and graduated from Borah High School in Boise. In his senior year, he was named Battalion Commander of the Cadet of the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps of the three Boise High Schools. Don served in the US Air Force from 1972-76 stationed in Milan, Italy and Mountain Home, ID. Don met and married Betty Clark in January 23, 1978. They raised three daughters, Melissa, Jessica, and Heather.