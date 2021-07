TikTok’s “For You” page isn’t for everyone — as Black content creators know all too well. These individual homepages on the social media platform promote videos for users and can therefore turn content creators into viral sensations (and sometimes millionaires). But those users not spotlighted by its algorithms can struggle to get credit for the dances and other content the site popularizes, even those that take off. After much public criticism from Black influencers, TikTok apologized in June 2020 and pledged to “foster an inclusive environment on our platform.”