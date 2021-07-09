Cancel
The MixtapE! Presents BTS, Billie Eilish, Lost Kings and More New Music Musts

Cover picture for the articleNew music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

Celebritiesat40.com

Billie Eilish Teases New Single, Video For 'NDA'

Billie Eilish is blessing us all with even more music as she prepares to release her second album. The "Bad Guy" singer announced that her new song "NDA" will drop on Friday, July 9, along with an accompanying music video. The track will be the fifth released from Eilish's second album "Happier Than Ever," set to release later this month, per Pitchfork.
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet. Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

Shania Twain has an incredible sense of style and never disappoints when it comes to her performance outfits. And the Canadian country singer took her fans on a trip down memory lane this week after sharing footage from her iconic music video for her song, I Ain't No Quitter. The...
Music101 WIXX

New Billie Eilish song “NDA” dropping next week

After this weekend’s fireworks, get ready to celebrate another holiday: New Billie Eilish Music Day. The “bad guy” artist has announced the release of another cut of her much-anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. The track is titled “NDA,” and will drop next Friday, July 9, along with a video.
Musicthebrag.com

Billie Eilish releases new single ‘NDA’ ahead of ‘Happier Than Ever’

The sophomore album from Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever, is just a few weeks away now, scheduled for release on July 30th (via Darkroom/Interscope Records). In preparation, she’s dropped yet another single from it, ‘NDA’, complete with a music video directed by the star herself, as per SPIN. Against a...
Posted by
Nicole Sudjono

How Billie Eilish Dominates The World

The teenager talks less and jumps to action. “Billie Eilish @Pukkelpop 2019” by crommelincklars, Flickr is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Just recently, Billie is going to release her new single "Happier than Ever". Let's reflect on the things she had worked hard for to this day because I believe it's really inspiring.
Music101x.com

101 X-tended Playlist: Billie Eilish, Declan McKenna, Nothing But Thieves, and More

January, February, March, April, May, and June X-tended Playlist. Billie Eilish released another track off of her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, this week. The song, “NDA”, is the fifth release from the upcoming record. Singles “Your Power” and “Lost Cause” were dropped earlier this year, while “Therefore I Am” and “my future” came out in 2020.
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

25 cars and a stalker named Satan: Billie Eilish goes dark in self-directed new video

Engulfed in clouds of smoke as dozens of cars race past her, Billie Eilish puts a literal spin on life in the fast lane for her new “NDA” music video. The song is the fifth single released ahead of the pop musician’s sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” coming July 30. Before the “NDA” video premiered Thursday night, Eilish posted to Instagram, "...i can’t wait for this one. one of my favorite videos i’ve directed.”
Celebrities101 WIXX

Billie Eilish opens up about the downside of fame in creepy new single “NDA”

Billie Eilish dropped her dark and moody new single “NDA” Friday, the fifth song off of her highly anticipated album Happier Than Ever. Eilish, 19, doesn’t mince words about her thoughts regarding her diminishing privacy and, in the accompanying music video, uses chaotic imagery of cars racing up and down a roadway to symbolize her distress.
Theater & DancePosted by
Forbes

New Singles From BTS, Post Malone, Justin Bieber And Billie Eilish Are Competing For Hot 100 Dominance

Some weeks, Friday is fairly calm in regards to potential new smashes arriving from superstars...but this is not one of those weeks. This time around, several of the biggest names in the music industry have shared singles that could not only go on to become hits, but which may enjoy impressive debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart after their first full seven days of availability have eclipsed.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Billie Eilish, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, BTS & More: What's Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

This week brought a whole lotta music and BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" remix with Nicki Minaj. The "feat. Nicki Minaj" credit has done wonders for already-popular hip-hop tracks such as Doja Cat's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Say So" and Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas," but the Queen Barb is bringing a whole lotta heat by adding extra bars and stacks to BIA's smash.
Musiczapgossip.com

Billie Eilish hits back at critics

Billie Eilish has hit back at critics claiming she’s in her “flop era”. The ‘Therefore I Am’ singer – who will release her second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, on 30 July – told people to “eat [her] dust” after receiving a string of abusive comments suggesting her singles from the upcoming record aren’t as strong as the material on her hugely successful debut LP, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

