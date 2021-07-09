The MixtapE! Presents BTS, Billie Eilish, Lost Kings and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)