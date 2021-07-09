Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brazos County, TX

Sodexo hosting job fair at St. Joseph Regional Hospital on July 15

By Joel Leal
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prpaU_0asPzEF900

On July 15, local Brazos County residents are invited to attend a Sodexo Job Fair over at St. Joseph Regional Hospital.

Attendees are encouraged to dress business casual and bring two copies of their resume to the event.

According to their news release, Sodexo will be hiring for multiple full-time and part-time positions in the following roles:

  • Senior Cooks
  • Food Services Workers
  • Supervisors
  • Patient Ambassadors
  • Healthcare Hosts/Hostesses

For more information, potential applicants are encouraged to contact Recruiter, Nicole Cornelious at 346-577-1366 to schedule an interview.

The event will run from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

For more information or to see available job postings, interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Sodexo Careers website and search by location; CHI St. Joseph -Bryan/Madison/Burleson/College Station.

Location: St. Joseph Regional Hospital, 2801 Franciscan Street - Bryan, TX 77802

premium html themes

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

Comments / 0

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Brazos County, TX
Brazos County, TX
Government
City
Bryan, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Postings#Job Fair#Sodexo Careers#Franciscan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy