Didomi Raises $40 Million In Series B Round

By Ray Schultz
mediapost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDidomi, a Paris-based firm that helps companies and developers manage customer consent, has raised $40 million in Series B funding, bringing its total financing to $46 million. The round was led by Elephant and Breega. The startup will use the funding to expand in the U.S. and Europe and continue...

