Didomi Raises $40 Million In Series B Round

NYC-based startup to invest in additional R&D, furthering its integrations suite and expanding its brand footprint. Cohley, the platform that’s changing the way that top brands and agencies generate, test and measure content, today announced a $5M capital raise, co-led by Right Side Capital and Active Capital with participation from Bridge Bank. Cohley, which previously raised $2M in January 2020, will leverage the funds to continue building out its integration suite with strategic partners like Attentive, Yotpo, Klaviyo and AdRoll. These integrations will further enable clients to utilize and test assets throughout their digital marketing stacks. Headquartered in New York City, Cohley also plans to significantly increase its headcount by year-end and open offices in Atlanta and Salt Lake City.