‘Black Widow’ delivers on all that Marvel fans and moviegoers are after

There is no denying the fact that the Marvel films have a formula. As I’ve written in the past, that formula revolves around a similar color palette, structures that parallel each other, screenplays that have similar tones and just the right amount of humor, and a host of other variables. However, its massive flexibility allows Marvel to maintain a superhero genre of its own while also blending it into other genres seamlessly, delivering a host of films successfully that are both the same and yet different. It is one of the biggest reasons the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) thrives where others fail. Black Widow is the latest attempt at this genre-mashing, as Marvel works to deliver a spy film wrapped up in a Marvel movie. It is also, in that sense, one of Marvel’s bigger failures, because the film’s Marvel-ness ultimately overwhelms and burns out any trace of the spy movie.