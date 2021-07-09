‘Black Widow’ delivers on all that Marvel fans and moviegoers are after
Fanboys and fangirls and fan-critics are all bemoaning the fact that Black Widow is coming out now instead of sometime, any time, in the last decade. After all, Scarlett Johannson’s Black Widow character, Natasha Romanoff, was introduced in Iron Man 2 way back in 2010, only the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have been clamoring for a stand-alone Black Widow movie ever since, and now, in the 24th (!) film in the MCU, Natasha finally gets her spotlight. Unfortunately, in the MCU, she’s already dead! She heroically sacrificed herself and died in Avengers: Endgame (2019).mynorthwest.com
