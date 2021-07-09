Cancel
New Bixby Update Brings Much Needed Improvements

By Arthur Brown
Android Headlines
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBixby has been the target of criticism ever since it was launched along with the Galaxy S8. Regardless of this, Samsung still has faith in its virtual assistant. According to SamMobile, a new Bixby update just hit the Galaxy store. It brings a few changes that will make life easier for the people who use the service.

