New Bixby Update Brings Much Needed Improvements

In terms of popularity, Samsung’s Bixby assistant is closer to Microsoft’s Cortana than either Google Assistant or Alexa. Samsung had big plans for Bixby when it unveiled it back in 2017. The company even used to include a dedicated Bixby button on its flagship smartphones up until Galaxy Note 10 series. Despite Samsung’s best efforts, it didn’t exactly emerge as a real third alternative to Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. However, Bixby still remains an integral part of Samsung’s mobile and IoT ecosystem, and Samsung is committed to keeping it alive. Earlier in April, Samsung rolled out a big update in the form of Bixby 3.0, which added support for Indian English and several other India-specific features. Now, it’s getting another update which further improves the user experience and makes the service a bit less annoying to use.