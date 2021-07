Spencer Williams’ junior track & field season has been off the charts. What an amazing run in the shot put and discus. He’s a flat-out superstar. Let’s go back to May 5, when the 6-5, 300-pounder set two state records in the junior class. His shot put throw of 60 feet, six inches broke the mark of 59-7 by West Forsyth’s Mason Ellis in 2019. One state record was incredible enough, but that was just half of it. Williams threw the discus 186-4 to break a 25-year record in the junior class – South Brunswick’s Larry Brock went 185-5 in 1996.