US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;82;60;76;57;Partly sunny;NNW;6;71%;18%;6. Albuquerque, NM;100;72;98;70;Hot, becoming windy;ESE;7;27%;34%;12. Anchorage, AK;61;49;61;49;A little rain;SE;7;63%;67%;2. Asheville, NC;79;68;86;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;5;67%;67%;11. Atlanta, GA;83;71;84;71;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;72%;65%;10. Atlantic City, NJ;85;72;80;70;Partly sunny;SSW;6;67%;30%;11. Austin, TX;80;75;89;75;A...www.manisteenews.com
Comments / 0