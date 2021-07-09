US Forecast

Cancel
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;82;60;76;57;Partly sunny;NNW;6;71%;18%;6. Albuquerque, NM;100;72;98;70;Hot, becoming windy;ESE;7;27%;34%;12. Anchorage, AK;61;49;61;49;A little rain;SE;7;63%;67%;2. Asheville, NC;79;68;86;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;5;67%;67%;11. Atlanta, GA;83;71;84;71;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;72%;65%;10. Atlantic City, NJ;85;72;80;70;Partly sunny;SSW;6;67%;30%;11. Austin, TX;80;75;89;75;A...

Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
AFP

Large western US blaze forces evacuations as lightning forecast

The extreme drought-hit western United States braced for more wildfire destruction Friday as efforts to contain a vast blaze scorching southern Oregon failed to progress, and dangerous dry lightning storms were forecast in California. The Bootleg Fire near Oregon's border with California grew overnight to 240,000 acres -- larger than New York City, and by far the biggest active blaze in the US -- while remaining just seven percent contained. "The Bootleg Fire perimeter is more than 200 miles long -- that's an enormous amount of line to build and hold," said firefighter commander Rob Allen. "We are continuing to use every resource, from dozers to air tankers to engage where it's safe to do so especially with the hot, dry, windy conditions predicted to worsen into the weekend."

