Public health officials have raised the alarm about another new coronavirus variant spreading through the world and becoming more prevalent in the United States.The B.1.617.2 variant, also known as the Delta variant, was first detected in India in March and has since spread rapidly to other countries – and experts warn it’s estimated to be 50 per cent more transmissible compared to past Covid-19 variants.The current dominant strain in the country was the Alpha variant, otherwise known as the B.1.1.7, which first originated in the United Kingdom before spreading to the US. It was the first strain of concern that...