2022 Colorado Offensive Tackle George Fitzpatrick Commits To Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUCfw_0asPxvgc00

Ohio State landed its third commitment of the week when Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek four-star offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6 and 285-pound Fitzpatrick, who is considered the 27th-best offensive tackle and No. 292 prospect overall in the class of 2022, landed an offer from running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford last August – coincidentally, the same day he offered 2022 four-star running back commit Dallan Hayden.

Still, Fitzpatrick wasn’t often discussed as someone who could end up with the Buckeyes until he took an official visit with the program over the weekend of June 4-6. In fact, he probably wouldn’t have been invited to Buckeye Bash 2.0 if he wasn’t a priority for Alford and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.

Fitzpatrick, who also took a self-guided trip to Columbus with his father in February, had a busy month of June that included official visits to presumed finalists Michigan on June 11-13, Florida on June 13-15, Oklahoma on June 18-20 and Oregon on June 25-27.

The Ohio State visit left a lasting impression, though, which ultimately led to his commitment on Friday.

Fitzpatrick now becomes the 17th member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class, joining West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star tackle Tegra Tshabola as the only pledges along the offensive line.

The plan is to add at least one more, though that could swell to four or five if the right combination of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star tackle Tyler Brooker; Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star guard Earnest Greene; Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star tackle Kam Dewberry; Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star guard Addison Nichols; and Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star Aamil Wagner want in.

