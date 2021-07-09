Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Hampton, NY

Manolo Blahnik, Oscar de la Renta, and The Daily Summer Hosted A VIP Soirée In East Hampton

By The Daily Front Row
fashionweekdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was shoe heaven in the Hamptons last night. The Daily Summer came together with Manolo Blahnik and Oscar de la Renta to host an intimate cocktail party and VIP shopping experience at the footwear brand’s chic new East Hampton boutique on Main Street. The event invited guests to explore both luxury labels’ Spring Summer 2021 collections, while getting a sneak preview of pre-Fall and Fall Winter looks.

fashionweekdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
East Hampton, NY
Lifestyle
City
Cuba, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Sumner
Person
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Manolo Blahnik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hamptons#The Daily Summer Hosted#Eddie Roche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy