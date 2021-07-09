Cancel
College Sports

St. John’s adds Queens’ Tareq Coburn for upcoming season

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The St. John’s men’s basketball team said Friday that Queens native Tareq Coburn will join the roster for the 2021-22 season.

Coburn recently wrapped a three-year career at Hofstra in which he averaged nearly 11 points per game and helped the Pride to the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association championship.

In 90 games with the Pride, Coburn shot 43.0 percent from the floor, 40.3 percent from beyond the arc and 81.0 percent from the free-throw line. His 170 made 3-pointers are 10th in Hofstra history.

Coburn began his collegiate career at St. Bonaventure in 2016-17, making 12 appearances for the Bonnies.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

