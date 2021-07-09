‘Dating Sucks But You Don’t’ Examines How to Become Best Version Of You to Attract Mate

Dating is far from easy.

The new book ‘Dating Sucks But You Don’t: The Modern Guy’s Guide to Confidence, Romantic Connection, and Finding the Perfect Partner’ hopes to help men become the best they can be while

out in the dating world.

The book’s author, dating coach Connell Barrett, knows first hand how difficult dating can be. His wife left him just nine weeks after their wedding, he set off on a five-year quest to uncover and master the connection between men and women. He’s helped thousands of men worldwide to increase their confidence, ditch their self-doubt, love themselves, and find love with the women of their dreams.

‘Dating Sucks But You Don’t ‘ is a comprehensive, step-by-step guide for nice guys to finish first in love by embracing their “radically authentic” selves. Not included? Demeaning pickup tricks, mind games, or manipulation tactics, all of which are recipes for heartbreak for everyone involved.

