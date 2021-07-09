Cullen 2018 Diana Madeline Wilyabrup Red (Margaret River)
This vintage of Diana Madeline (a Cabernet Sauvignon-dominant Bordeaux-style blend) is a classic. While still tightly wound and set for the long haul, this vintage is a little more expressive in youth than previous ones. Cherry and brambly berry nestle amid iodine, tomato leaf, dark chocolate, graphite and savory, herbal characters. The palate is austere but harmonious, with length, depth, concentration and powerful yet fine tannins. A must for any Cab-lover's cellar. Drink 2023–2040, at least. Christina Pickard.www.winemag.com
