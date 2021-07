The government has been warned the public could delete their NHS Test and Trace app amid soaring numbers of people receiving notifications to self-isolate.The number of people in England being told to stay at home by the app has risen by tens of thousands a week in the space of a month.As more and more people are “pinged” by the app, are people starting to get rid of it to avoid the risk?One man, who works for a plumbing and heating company, told The Independent colleagues have deleted the app.“One of our engineers, who is double vaccinated, got pinged and...