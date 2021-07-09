Cancel
Monterey High School students excel in International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme

By Tess Kenny
Monterey County Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 2021, the average International Baccalaureate score was 33.02 out of 43 points. To receive a score over the average by even a point places students in the top tier of academic excellence. Julie Lee received a 40. On Monday, 18 Monterey High School students including Lee received their International...

