WASHINGTON — The Air Force’s 67th Cyberspace Wing is experimenting with a new method for doling out tasks to defensive cyberspace operators. Previously, squadron and group commanders were left out of the operational chain of command, primarily serving in an organize, train and equip role. This was the case despite the deep background in cyberspace operations these commanders might have, not to mention the ability for them — in their organize, train and equip role — to have greater insight into what teams are right for specific missions.