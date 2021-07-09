Cancel
Michigan State

Reopening Michigan: Where do we go from here?

By Rick Baker
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 7 days ago

The lifting of the remaining capacity and mask restrictions is cause for celebration for in the business community, which finally feels the 16-month pandemic is behind it. With this celebration, excitement and a red-hot economy also comes trepidation and more uncertainty, however. Even though they are now fully open, numerous businesses still are struggling to stay afloat and there are many more working hard to keep their doors open in the face of labor and supply shortages.

