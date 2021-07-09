New Connecticut food delivery service offers healthy meals from local chefs
Keto cheesecake from Manchester. Cold-pressed juices from Mystic. Vegan pasta from New Haven. Kombucha from Danbury. All delivered to your home in one order. That's the concept behind My Local Chefs, a new culinary startup by Vanessa Sena, which launched July 5. Sena's platform brings together Connecticut chefs, bakers and producers who create fresh and healthy foods, and delivers products to customers around the state on a twice-weekly basis.www.ctpost.com
