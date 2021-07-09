Rochester-Based Travel Agent, Future Astronaut To Be On Flight Line To See Historic Virgin Galactic Unity Mission To Space
A Rochester-based travel agent and future astronaut with Virgin Galactic will be among those on the flight line Sunday in New Mexico for Virgin’s Unity 22 mission. Craig Curran is President of the DePrez Group of Travel Companies, which specializes in space tourism. He says barring any weather or technical delays, he expects to see firsthand the carrier aircraft take off with Unity in tow.www.waer.org
Comments / 0