You’re not agile like you once were. It’s not so much an admittance of aging as an acknowledgment of the fact that we all physically peak ridiculously early — in our twenties, if not before — and that creaks, aches, pains, and inflexibility will knock on the door early and often. But if you know it’s coming, you can prepare for it. So let’s face the facts and start from the bottom, with ankle mobility. This crucial movement is going to decline if you don’t do something about it. So, let’s do hop to.