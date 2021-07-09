Cancel
Pasadena, MD

Hospice of the Chesapeake Announces New Board Members

By EOA Staff
 7 days ago
Several prominent members of the community have been appointed to the boards of directors of Hospice of the Chesapeake and its foundation and began serving this year. Noel Cervino, David Hunt and Delegate Edith J. Patterson were elected to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Inc., Board. Cervino is President and CEO of University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, Hunt is Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, and Patterson represents Charles County’s District 28 in the Maryland House of Delegates.

