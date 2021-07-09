Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Many NorthCentral Pa counties will be receiving grants for their fire companies and emergency medical services

By NCPA Staff
Posted by 
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harrisburg - State Reps. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna), Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint), and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) have released their regions 2020-2021 Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant funding. These funds can be used for construction; renovations; purchases and repairs for equipment; training; retention; recruitment; debt reduction; and this year only,...

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewis Run, PA
City
Rew, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Port Allegany, PA
City
Austin, PA
City
Eldred, PA
City
Mount Jewett, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Genesee Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Pickett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Bradford Potter#Ems#Greater Valley#Howard Elmer Hose Company#Monroe Hose Company#Rescue Volunteers Inc#Towanda Fire Department#Wilmot Fire Company Inc#Emporium#Cyclone#Jewett Fire Department#Duke Center#Star Hose Company No 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy