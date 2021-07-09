Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida's first snow park to open for 2nd season

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DADE CITY, Fla. — "Winter" is coming back to the Sunshine State. Snowcat Ridge, Florida's first snow park, says it will open for its second season in November. The snow park says a few things will be new for the 2021-2022 season. Its new feature, Crystal Ribbon, will have a 16,000-square-foot ice-skating ribbon. The Eskimo Outpost will have private igloo rentals. Half a dozen new food and drink outlets will be added in the Alpine Village, according to the release.

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Dade City, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Plumbing#Food And Drink#Crystal Ribbon#The Eskimo Outpost#Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy