Florida's first snow park to open for 2nd season

DADE CITY, Fla. — "Winter" is coming back to the Sunshine State. Snowcat Ridge, Florida's first snow park, says it will open for its second season in November. The snow park says a few things will be new for the 2021-2022 season. Its new feature, Crystal Ribbon, will have a 16,000-square-foot ice-skating ribbon. The Eskimo Outpost will have private igloo rentals. Half a dozen new food and drink outlets will be added in the Alpine Village, according to the release.