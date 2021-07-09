Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Clemente, CA

Source of Oil Spill off San Clemente Island Remains Unidentified

By Dana Point Times
danapointtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.danapointtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
City
San Clemente, CA
Local
California Industry
State
California State
San Clemente, CA
Business
Local
California Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Amos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spills#San Clemente Island#Oil Can#The Dp Times#Insider#The U S Coast Guard#Orange County#The Coast Guard#Crabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Industry
News Break
Instagram
Related
California StateNewsweek

17 Million Gallons of Sewage Spills Off California Coast As Beaches Closed

Miles of beaches in Los Angeles were closed to swimming on Monday as around 17 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the sea. The sewage was spilled into the ocean from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey, California, on Sunday night after a mechanical failure at the facility, according to a series of tweets from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

Ship involved in major oil spill leaves San Francisco Bay forever

With no fanfare and few people realizing, an infamous chapter in Bay Area environmental history has closed. Or rather, sailed away. The Cape Mohican, an 873-foot-long military cargo ship that was involved in one of the biggest oil spills in San Francisco Bay in the past half century, was towed from its longtime berth at the Port of Oakland and under the Golden Gate Bridge on Friday.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

Annual Beach Report Shows Water Quality Improvements at San Clemente Pier

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Los Angeles County, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

South Bay beaches remain closed Tuesday after sewage spill

Beaches from El Segundo to the southern end of Playa del Rey remained closed to swimmers Tuesday, July 13, because of a 17 million gallon sewage spill, though a preliminary test showed non-hazardous levels of bacteria. Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis told the Board of Supervisors that...
Orange County, CAOCRegister

Millions in funding for Surfside-Sunset and San Clemente sand projects make it into federal request

Projects to add much-needed sand to two Orange County beaches have been included in a federal appropriations request for 2022. The Surfside-Sunset and Newport Beach Nourishment Project and the San Clemente Shoreline Project have made it into the next House Committee on Appropriations’ request, which would earmark millions in federal dollars for the projects on the county’s northern and southern ends.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Oil Spill After Containership and Bulk Carrier Collide in Strait of Malacca

A containership and a bulk carrier collided early Sunday in the Strait of Malacca, causing major damage and resulting in an oil spill. The Malaysian Coast guard reports that the containership MV Zephyr Lumos and bulk carrier MV Galapagos collided at 14.1 nautical miles southwest of Kuala Sungai just after midnight. The agency said the Galapagos reportedly suffered a rudder failure that resulted in the ship crossing in from of the Zephyr Lumos.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Oil spill near LA

LOS ANGELES — Several Los Angeles-area beaches were closed Monday to swimmers and surfers after 17 million gallons of sewage spilled into Santa Monica Bay from a treatment plant. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said on Twitter that an unspecified mechanical failure caused the spill Sunday at the Hyperion...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Small Spill at Cuyama Oil Well

About 30 barrels of produced water spilled from an oil lease in Cuyama on Sunday evening. At 8:06 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) crews responded to 1848 Perkins Road, the home of E&B Natural Resources Management. Crews discovered 30 barrels, or 1,260 gallons, of produced water had spilled....
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

CoastLines: What Happened 90 Years Ago in San Clemente?

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Oregon StateNew York Post

‘Fire clouds’ fuel Oregon wildfire after 2,000 evacuate

A raging inferno continued to spread across southeastern Oregon Saturday morning, fueled by dangerous “fire clouds” that are containing heat and spreading embers across the drought-stricken region. The Bootleg fire is now larger than the area of New York City, The Associated Press reported. Active flames driven by gusty winds...
Alaska StatePosted by
BoardingArea

Alaska and United Airlines Offer $99 Flight to Hawaii

Alaska and United Airlines Offer $99 Flight to Hawaii. Now that Hawaii has loosened some of the requirements for visitors, you might be planning your next trip to the islands. To help you get there, Alaska and United Airlines have launched new fares sales with prices as low as $99 one-way, or $198 round-trip.
Hawaii StateThegardenisland.com

Air cargo company that ditched plane off Hawaii is grounded

A cargo airline whose plane ditched into the ocean off Hawaii has been grounded after investigators looked into the company’s safety practices before the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it will bar Rhoades Aviation of Honolulu from flying or doing maintenance inspections until it meets FAA regulations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy