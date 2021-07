Beginning a few days ago, another set of Apple Arcade games was revealed for the service through the coming soon section of the Apple Arcade tab in the App Store. This included Ultimate Rivals: The Court () from Bit Fry Games. Ultimate Rivals: The Court is the follow up to Ultimate Rivals: The Rink which was an arcade hockey experience bringing various athletes from different sports into high speed action. Ultimate Rivals: The Court aims to do the same for basketball. With Ultimate Rivals: The Court and NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, fans of basketball games have a lot to enjoy on Apple Arcade. Check out Ultimate Rivals: The Court on Apple Arcade here. Head over to our forum thread for it here. If you missed out on the last few weeks of updates and new releases, read this. Watch the Ultimate Rivals: The Court gameplay trailer below: