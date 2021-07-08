2020 Subaru Outback One-Year Review: Is It a Segment-Busting Trailblazer?

Where does the 2021 Subaru Forester and Outback sell the best? The Forester is a top-5 best-selling car in three states, the Subaru Outback in one state. Check it out here. Is Subaru of America losing its grip in the Rocky Mountain states? A new report from GoBankingRates.com reveals the 2021 Subaru Forester and Outback are not in the top-5 best-selling cars in any of the Rocky Mountain states like Colorado. The Outback used to dominate in Denver, but that’s no longer the case. The Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Toyota 4Runner are the most popular small and midsize SUVs in Colorado.