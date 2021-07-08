Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bishop, CA

2020 Subaru Outback One-Year Review: Is It a Segment-Busting Trailblazer?

MotorTrend Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a year that saw our 2020 Subaru Outback outfitted with a roof tent in Bishop, California; spirited away by a Top Gear America host to Utah; and road-tripped 1,000 miles to Colorado; ride quality repeatedly proved itself as a key virtue. Without an expensive or complex air suspension, the lifted AWD wagon delivers a supremely smooth ride yet still handles itself off-road better than many of the compact and midsize SUVs it competes with.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bishop, CA
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Utah State
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Outback#Compact Car#Parking Brake#Trailblazer#Awd#Cvt#Outback Xt#The Outback Xt#Iihs#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
Related
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

2006 Atlantic Blue Pearl/granite Gray Opal Subaru Outback

NO processing fee, AS -IS "Fixer Upper" NO Warranty, Some with VA State inspection Some with Rejection sticker. Known faults disclosed in writing posted on the side window. These vehicles are offered for a limited time then sent off to auction. REJECTED FOR AIRBAG LIGHT ON CATALYTIC CONVERTER. WIPERS.
Carsyourchoiceway.com

2022 Subaru Ascent Review

Premium Ascents are an excellent value and have all the necessary safety technology—and a bigger touchscreen. The 2022 Subaru Ascent sets up a great basecamp for any active family, even sedentary types will approve of its safety and value. What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru Ascent? What does...
Buying CarsWTOP

Car Review: Subaru Ascent 3-row crossover relies on safety features to make a splash

Not content to be a popular alternative to the normal crossover, Subaru needed a bigger, three-row SUV to compete. Enter the Ascent. This larger Ute will give current Subaru owners and other buyers a more family-friendly sized ride. It may not look very large from a distance, but looks can be deceiving. Step closer and this Subaru is taller and longer than a Subaru Forester is.
Carstorquenews.com

The New 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Preview - What’s Next For Customers

When will the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek arrive for U.S. customers, and what upgrades will the subcompact SUV get? Check out the complete details here. Why hasn't Subaru of America announced the 2022 Crosstrek model changes? New Crosstrek models should be arriving at retailers this summer, but where are the new all-wheel-drive vehicles? The 2022 Subaru Outback, Ascent, Impreza, and BRZ model changes have been released, but why is Subaru slow to reveal the recent 2022 Crosstrek subcompact SUV model changes?
Buying Carstorquenews.com

Subaru Forester Is Now A Top-5 Best Selling Car In 3 States, Outback In One

Where does the 2021 Subaru Forester and Outback sell the best? The Forester is a top-5 best-selling car in three states, the Subaru Outback in one state. Check it out here. Is Subaru of America losing its grip in the Rocky Mountain states? A new report from GoBankingRates.com reveals the 2021 Subaru Forester and Outback are not in the top-5 best-selling cars in any of the Rocky Mountain states like Colorado. The Outback used to dominate in Denver, but that’s no longer the case. The Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Toyota 4Runner are the most popular small and midsize SUVs in Colorado.
Buying CarsAutoGuide.com

2021 Toyota Tacoma Trail Review: Simplicity Is Key

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 13.0/10.5/11.8. Starting Price (USD): $27,345 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $38,625 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $40,210 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $45,970 (inc. dest.) If you were to search for a carmaker that embodies that philosophy, it would probably be Toyota. And if you want...
Tacoma, WAMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Toyota Tacoma Trim Levels: Every Variant and Layout

We're learning Toyota's 2021 Tacoma is a pickup that actually is pretty high on many first-time truck buyers' shopping radar. As midsize rigs go, the long-popular Tacoma looks good, performs well, has great fuel economy, and for a small truck, has on- and off-road capability that, depending on trim level, betters that of a few rivals in the segment.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Chevrolet Colorado Adds Trail Boss Package With ZR2-Inspired Bits

The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is a pretty capable truck right out of the box, even when you don't count the off-road animal that is the ZR2. Despite its age, it still rates highly in our midsize trucks rankings. The Z71 trim is pretty capable, too, but no one ever said no to more. So the 2022 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss package, which offers some upgrades over the standard truck, is more than welcome to join the party in our minds.
GolfMotorTrend Magazine

2022 VW Golf GTI Starts at More Than $30K; Golf R Tops $44K

With the demise of the run-of-the-mill Golf in the United States, Volkswagen's compact hatchback goes from one of the brand's cheapest offerings to one of its priciest. Credit the 2022 VW Golf GTI's $30,540 starting sum. Only the Arteon, Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and ID4 currently sticker for more than VW's entry-level eighth-generation Golf.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Kia K5 Trim Guide—We Compare Features Within This Stylish Sedan’s Lineup

Whichever 2022 Kia K5 you choose, know that eye-catching style comes standard. The Optima, which the K5 replaced, was all too easy to miss. No more—check out the zig-zagging headlights, sleek roofline, and modish taillight bar on Kia's revitalized midsize sedan. But you're probably eyeing the K5 because you already know that it looks like nothing else in the segment. So what are the differences among its five trim levels? And which is the best one to choose?
CarsStreetInsider.com

Edmond OK Subaru New/Used Car Dealer 2022 Outback SUV Family Vehicles Launched

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hudiburg Subaru (+1-405-644-3100) has launched an updated service for Edmond, OK customers. They provide a full range of new and used Subaru cars for all budgets. Oklahoma City, United States - July...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Hyundai Elantra N First Look: Small Sport Sedan, N-gage

After a tantalizing teaser campaign, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N has been fully revealed in Korea. The turbocharged sport sedan's U.S. specifications will be released next month at the New York Auto Show, but we doubt they'll differ much from what Hyundai's home-market HQ dropped on the motoring world. Speaking...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

What Is a Trim Level on a Truck?

We recently provided you with a breakdown of the six trim levels available for the 2021 Toyota Tacoma midsize pickup. Now, after receiving feedback from many people who read the report, we realize that despite giving you solid information about the Tacoma's trims, we really didn't cover exactly what a vehicle trim level actually is.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy a Subaru Impreza. You Should.

The Subaru Impreza is a long-standing sedan staple. It’s been on sale since forever, but due to the rise of the SUV, its popularity has dipped in recent years. Frankly, most buyers just want a larger, higher vehicle. There’s nothing wrong with that, but there’s also an alternative. The Impreza represents that alternative. Even among Subie loyalists, the vehicle is somewhat shunned, living in the shadow of the lifted wagon alternative, the Outback.
Chicago, ILMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Kia Sorento Flaunts the Brand's New Badge in Chicago

Here it is, folks: the 2022 Kia Sorento. Despite the fact Kia has yet to formally announce changes to its fourth-generation midsize SUV for 2022, the Korean brand still chose to display its mildly updated Sorento at the Chicago Auto Show. Emphasis on mild, as the application of Kia's new logo to the Sorento's nose, tail, wheel centers, and interior bits are the only easily identifiable changes to the vehicle for the new model year.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Elantra N Vs. Honda Civic Si: Sports Sedan Showdown

Hyundai introduced its all-new Elantra N this week, a sports sedan with angular styling, loads of handling upgrades, and lots of go to match the show. The timing is good because Volkswagen's latest Jetta GLI hasn't arrived yet, not has Honda's hotly-anticipated Civic Si. It may seem a little unfair to compare the current Civic Si to the Elantra N, but the spritely little Honda is still one of our favorite daily driver toys and one of the best ways to get into a fun car that won't break the bank. While we patiently wait for the new model, let's see how the current one compares.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Red, White, And Blue Ford Ranger Isn't For America

The Ford Ranger currently on sale actually dates back to the 2011 model year. It took until 2018 for it to come stateside. Now a decade old, the Ranger is showing its age but remains competitive. This isn't hard to do considering rivals like the Toyota Tacoma and Chevy Colorado/GMC Colorado are aging as well. The all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier is the new kid on the block.

Comments / 0

Community Policy