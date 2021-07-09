LaChanze To Star In Broadway Opening Of Alice Childress' 'Trouble In Mind'

The beloved show helped introduce younger audiences to the magic of show tunes through storytelling and genre-blending. A few years ago, I had a conversation with a voice teacher about popular audition songs. Theater, above all else, favors novelty in auditions, so he went through the most cliché pieces one should never use. Number one on this list was “Defying Gravity,” the signature song from the legendary musical “Wicked.” He said that ever since it showed up on the television show “Glee,” everyone has been using it as their audition song. In this instance and many others, “Glee” directly impacts the musical theater landscape, influencing specific trends and the demographics who engage with them.