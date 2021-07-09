Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

LaChanze To Star In Broadway Opening Of Alice Childress' 'Trouble In Mind'

By Antonio Ferme
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoundabout Theatre Company announced that LaChanze will star in the Broadway premiere of Alice Childress’ “Trouble in Mind” this fall. LaChanze, a founding member of Black Theatre United, returns to Broadway following her 2019 performance as the Ghost of Christmas Present in “A Christmas Carol.” She also starred in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” in 2018, which earned her a Tony Award nomination for best performance by a leading actress in a musical.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Childress
Person
Nona Hendryx
Person
Donna Summer
Person
Lachanze
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Black Theatre United#Variety Broadway Review#American Airlines Theatre#The Refocus Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Broadway star returns to host 'Capitol Fourth'

As familiar as she is with singing in “A Capitol Fourth,” Laura Osnes knows that this year's event will be different. Twice a veteran of the holiday concert, the Broadway star makes it three times by appearing again in the PBS special's 41st annual edition Sunday. As with last year's show, the traditional gathering on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol is out because of the coronavirus pandemic – but other locations in and around Washington, D.C., are being used for pre-taped performances introduced by returning host Vanessa Williams.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Waitress' to return to Broadway with Sara Bareilles as star

July 7 (UPI) -- Waitress will return to Broadway in the fall. Producers announced Wednesday that the Sara Bareilles musical will have a limited engagement on Broadway that opens in September. The musical will open Sept. 2 at Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York and run through Jan. 9. Bareilles...
MoviesEW.com

Waitress to open up (again) on Broadway starring Sara Bareilles

It once seemed Broadway's return might be a pie in the sky dream, but now that the Great White Way is opening up, Waitress is ready to return too. On Wednesday, producers announced the musical, which previously ended its nearly four-year Broadway run in Jan. 2020, will return to the stage for a limited engagement. Waitress composer Sara Bareilles will also return to portray the lead role of Jenna.
Moviesbroadwaynews.com

Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones to star in ‘Clyde’s’ on Broadway

Emmy Award winners Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones have been cast in the Broadway premiere of “Clyde’s.”. The Lynn Nottage play will also feature Rez Salazar (“Sweat”) and Kara Young (“Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven”). The play, directed by Kate Whoriskey, begins previews Nov. 3 at the Helen Hayes Theater.
Movieslaconiadailysun.com

Roush Review: Sing Along With ‘Schmigadoon!’

Love musicals? Hate them? Schmigadoon! hears you. Though obviously aimed at those with an affinity for perky song-and-dance parodies, this jubilant and wonderfully clever six-part series for Apple TV+ also empathizes with a malcontent like Josh (Keegan-Michael Key), a spiritually tone-deaf surgeon. He’s horrified to have stumbled into the magical title land—a nod to Brigadoon—while on a camping trip to heal his relationship with fellow doctor Melissa (Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong). They’re instantly greeted with an upbeat production number that’s like “Oklahoma!” on helium, as the gleeful residents describe a village “where it’s warm and safe as a new cocoon, and our hearts all glow like a harvest moon.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Jennifer Lopez set to produce and star in Broadway production for TV

Jennifer Lopez is going Broadway. JLo has reportedly partnered with Oracle scion and Hollywood producer David Ellison’s production outfit, Skydance, to develop musical projects for TV and film. The musicals will be based on the Concord Theatricals library, which includes the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s famed musicals...
New York City, NYt2conline.com

What to Watch: July 15

2021 Jimmy Awards This national talent showcase celebrates high school students from across the country and features dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, 20 scholarships are set to be awarded at this year’s show. Broadway Teachers Workshop Josh Groban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alan Menken, Joe...
Water Mill, NYdanspapers.com

Broadway Opens at Calissa in Water Mill This Summer

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. If you’ve spent any time on the East End, then you’re no stranger to live music at restaurants, wineries and the like—local singer-songwriter serenading guests as they sip, eat and enjoy. This year, the Calissa restaurant is elevating the concept to a thrillingly high level, with famous Broadway stars gracing the Water Mill stage every week this summer as they warm up for the grand reopening of Broadway this fall.
Moviesdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Broadway stars parody Golden Age musicals in ‘Schmigadoon’ on Apple TV+

With the extended shutdown of theaters during the past sixteen months of the pandemic, many favorites of the Broadway stage have crossed over to the big and small screens. Making its global debut on Apple TV+, Schmigadoon! is one such production with a star-studded cast and a hilarious self-referencing theme.
Roanoke, VAtheroanokestar.com

Broadway Star to Direct Million Dollar Quartet at Mill Mountain Theatre

For the first time since the Sound of Music in December 2019, MainStage Musicals are back at Mill Mountain Theatre. Roanoke’s professional regional theatre is kicking off its 2021 Trinkle MainStage series with the “rockin’” story of America’s rock’n’roll icons. Million Dollar Quartet is the smash-hit musical inspired by the...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Anna Kendrick to Star In Upcoming Thriller ‘Alice, Darling’

Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) is set to star in the psychological thriller Alice, Darling for Lionsgate. The film is currently in production in Canada. This will be a return to Lionsgate for Kendrick as she also starred in the Paul Feig dark comedy A Simple Favor. Mary Nighy is making...
Musicstudybreaks.com

How ‘Glee’ Revolutionized the Landscape of Modern Musical Theater

The beloved show helped introduce younger audiences to the magic of show tunes through storytelling and genre-blending. A few years ago, I had a conversation with a voice teacher about popular audition songs. Theater, above all else, favors novelty in auditions, so he went through the most cliché pieces one should never use. Number one on this list was “Defying Gravity,” the signature song from the legendary musical “Wicked.” He said that ever since it showed up on the television show “Glee,” everyone has been using it as their audition song. In this instance and many others, “Glee” directly impacts the musical theater landscape, influencing specific trends and the demographics who engage with them.
Posted by
KOEL 950 AM

Broadway Stars Are Coming to Cedar Falls

For many of us, it's been well over a year since we've been to a live performance. Whether that be a concert or even a play, we've all been missing out on that special feeling you get when you see someone perform live right in front of you. Cedar Falls...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy