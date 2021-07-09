Cancel
MLB profiles Vanderbilt's pitching factory featuring latest aces Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker

By SDS Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen smart MLB teams look for their next generation of pitchers, the first place they look is Tim Corbin’s Vanderbilt program. Following in the footsteps of former Vanderbilt aces David Price, Sonny Gray and Walker Buehler, the Commodores have two new aces ready to send to the pros in Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.

