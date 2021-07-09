MLB profiles Vanderbilt's pitching factory featuring latest aces Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker

Kumar Rocker is a second-generation athlete. His father is Tracy Quinton Rocker, a two-time All-American and a three-time All-SEC selection while playing at Auburn who was selected in the third round of the 1989 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins and played professionally for them for two seasons before transitioning to coaching. His uncle is David Deaundra Rocker, who also played at Auburn and played professionally for the Los Angeles Rams for four years. Kumar, whose mother, Lalitha, is originally from India, inherited their athletic genes, did not follow in their footsteps. He played both football and baseball when he enrolled at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, but stopped playing football, which he lettered in twice, completely by his junior year of high school. By then, his skill as a pitcher really began shining through. He entered high school with a fastball that touched the high-80s and it continued improving and improving and improving, and by the time he began focusing only on baseball, the pitch sat in the low-to-mid-90s and regularly touched the high-90s. His secondary pitches began developing. He grew physically, turning into an impressive 6’5”, 245-pound specimen.